Body found in Kansas identified as missing Missouri man

Authorities have identified a man whose body was found in Kansas City, Kansas, as a Missouri man missing since April 4. KCTV-5 reports police say the body found April 7 in the Fairfax District was 19-year-old Cristian Escutia, of Kansas City.

