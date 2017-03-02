Woman Accused in Estranged Husband's ...

Woman Accused in Estranged Husband's Death to Undergo Tests

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: US News & World Report

The Leavenworth Times reports that a Leavenworth County judge on Wednesday ordered the testing for Barbara Marie Frantz, of Kansas City, Kansas. She's charged with first-degree murder in the death of 54-year-old Gary Frantz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Robert Michael Pyle (Apr '13) Wed pylefamily 3
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... Feb 26 Cordwainer Trout 29
The Ten Most Stupidest Mistakes Men Make When F... (Jul '07) Feb 24 HonestAbe 46
nsa hookups (May '15) Feb 23 HonestAbe 2
News What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11) Feb 15 D_Master 8
trying to move to kansas city Feb 15 yo yo 1
Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city Jan '17 Fizzy 2
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Wyandotte County was issued at March 02 at 10:27AM CST

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,717 • Total comments across all topics: 279,256,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC