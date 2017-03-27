Wichita schools oppose funding propos...

Wichita schools oppose funding proposal, say more dollars needed

23 hrs ago

Wichita public schools came out against a school finance plan under consideration by lawmakers on Monday, saying the plan doesn't boost funding enough. The proposal would increase general state aid to schools by $75 million.

