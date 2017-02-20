Where slaves found freedom, Quindaro Ruins await new life
Ice blanketed the Missouri River the day Doc Harris arrived along its north bank in Parkville intent on fleeing slavery for freedom. According to family lore, several Missouri slave families had banded together to make a run for Quindaro, a free-state port across the river in Kansas.
