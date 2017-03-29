Two men killed in wrong-way, head-0n ...

Two men killed in wrong-way, head-0n crash late Tuesday in Kansas City, Kan.

23 hrs ago

Two people were killed late Tuesday in a wrong-way, head-on crash on Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kan., authorities said. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Lincoln Navigator was headed west in eastbound on I-70 when it struck a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck that was traveling east.

