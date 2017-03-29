Two men killed in wrong-way, head-0n crash late Tuesday in Kansas City, Kan.
Two people were killed late Tuesday in a wrong-way, head-on crash on Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kan., authorities said. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Lincoln Navigator was headed west in eastbound on I-70 when it struck a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck that was traveling east.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|19 hr
|Monotone
|4
|Authorities: Ex-Firefighter Caught In Online Sting (Jun '07)
|Mar 17
|Johnn
|2
|Review: Point One Janitorial LLC (May '14)
|Mar 14
|Alan Richards
|9
|Robert Michael Pyle (Apr '13)
|Mar 1
|pylefamily
|3
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|29
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Feb '17
|D_Master
|8
|trying to move to kansas city
|Feb '17
|yo yo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC