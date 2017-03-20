Topeka and KC groups will perform at ...

Topeka and KC groups will perform at old-time gospel concert

An old-time gospel music concert is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 2222 S.E. Madison. n First Congregational United Church of Christ, 1701 S.W. Collins, will have a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18. n Diaconate candidate Bob Ortiz will speak on "Distinguishing True Happiness for Your Lenten Journey" at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Mater Dei-Holy Name Catholic Church, 1102 S.W. 10th.

