TKC Breaking News!!! Violent Flash Mob Gun Fight Rages from Near...
LAST NIGHT YOUNG PEOPLE NEAR KANSAS CITY'S COUNTRY CLUB PLAZA ENGAGED IN A HORRIFIC GUN BATTLE FOUGHT NEAR J.C. NICHOLS FOUNTAIN AND WORKING IT'S WAY ACROSS THE STREET WITH POLICE REPORTING THE INCIDENT AT WINSTEAD'S!!! Remember that last week our blog community documented a police crackdown on the Plaza but the problem goes beyond mere youngster drama and police with pepper spray. What we're witnessing is the fully grown problem of Plaza violence that threatens to destroy the Country Club entertainment district and actually outlasted the career of the retiring Police Chief.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Authorities: Ex-Firefighter Caught In Online Sting (Jun '07)
|Mar 17
|Johnn
|2
|Review: Point One Janitorial LLC (May '14)
|Mar 14
|Alan Richards
|9
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Mar 8
|latty
|3
|Robert Michael Pyle (Apr '13)
|Mar 1
|pylefamily
|3
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Feb 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|29
|The Ten Most Stupidest Mistakes Men Make When F... (Jul '07)
|Feb '17
|HonestAbe
|46
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Feb '17
|D_Master
|8
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC