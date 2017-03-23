TKC Breaking News!!! Violent Flash Mo...

TKC Breaking News!!! Violent Flash Mob Gun Fight Rages from Near...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Tony's Kansas City

LAST NIGHT YOUNG PEOPLE NEAR KANSAS CITY'S COUNTRY CLUB PLAZA ENGAGED IN A HORRIFIC GUN BATTLE FOUGHT NEAR J.C. NICHOLS FOUNTAIN AND WORKING IT'S WAY ACROSS THE STREET WITH POLICE REPORTING THE INCIDENT AT WINSTEAD'S!!! Remember that last week our blog community documented a police crackdown on the Plaza but the problem goes beyond mere youngster drama and police with pepper spray. What we're witnessing is the fully grown problem of Plaza violence that threatens to destroy the Country Club entertainment district and actually outlasted the career of the retiring Police Chief.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Authorities: Ex-Firefighter Caught In Online Sting (Jun '07) Mar 17 Johnn 2
Review: Point One Janitorial LLC (May '14) Mar 14 Alan Richards 9
skype sex (Jul '16) Mar 8 latty 3
Robert Michael Pyle (Apr '13) Mar 1 pylefamily 3
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... Feb 26 Cordwainer Trout 29
The Ten Most Stupidest Mistakes Men Make When F... (Jul '07) Feb '17 HonestAbe 46
News What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11) Feb '17 D_Master 8
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,565 • Total comments across all topics: 279,847,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC