Third Wichita Doc Greena s Gourmet Salads & Grill to open Monday
Tammi and Scott Kuthan are opening their third Doc Green's near Central and Hillside on Monday. Scott Kuthan says it's the model they'll use for all future expansions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
