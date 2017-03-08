The Latest: Suburban Kansas City airport damaged in storms
A storm system pummeled an executive airport in suburban Kansas City, destroying or damaging several hangars and flipping some airplanes onto their sides. Pittman says one hangar at the Johnson County Executive Airport in Olathe was destroyed and at least five more were damaged in the storm Monday night.
