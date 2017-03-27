The interaction between acetylation and serine-574 phosphorylation...
Correspondence: Dr SA Weinman, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Kansas Medical Center, 3901 Rainbow Boulevard, Mailstop 1018, Kansas City 66160, KS, USA. E-mail: [email protected] The multispecific transcription factor and tumor suppressor FOXO3 is an important mediator of apoptosis, but the mechanisms that control its proapoptotic function are poorly understood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oncogene.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|15 hr
|Monotone
|4
|Authorities: Ex-Firefighter Caught In Online Sting (Jun '07)
|Mar 17
|Johnn
|2
|Review: Point One Janitorial LLC (May '14)
|Mar 14
|Alan Richards
|9
|Robert Michael Pyle (Apr '13)
|Mar 1
|pylefamily
|3
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|29
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Feb '17
|D_Master
|8
|trying to move to kansas city
|Feb '17
|yo yo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC