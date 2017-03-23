The Eagle has always been in the hear...

The Eagle has always been in the heart of Wichita

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Wichita's Paradise Donuts has shipped hundreds of freshly-baked doughnuts to Ashland, having them arrive at about 7 a.m. to be served for breakfast for volunteers helping to rebuild ranches affected by this month's wild fires. Shipments arrive daily, Tuesday-Friday, and will probably continue next week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Authorities: Ex-Firefighter Caught In Online Sting (Jun '07) Mar 17 Johnn 2
Review: Point One Janitorial LLC (May '14) Mar 14 Alan Richards 9
skype sex (Jul '16) Mar 8 latty 3
Robert Michael Pyle (Apr '13) Mar 1 pylefamily 3
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... Feb 26 Cordwainer Trout 29
The Ten Most Stupidest Mistakes Men Make When F... (Jul '07) Feb 24 HonestAbe 46
News What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11) Feb '17 D_Master 8
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,151 • Total comments across all topics: 279,843,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC