Survivor of Olathe bar shooting released from hospital
This Feb. 23, 2017, image from a video provided by The University of Kansas Health System shows Ian Grillot, of Grandview, Mo., during an interview in the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan. Grillot was injured Wednesday night, Feb. 22, 2017, when Adam Purinton opened fire at a bar in Olathe, Kan., killing one man and injuring Grillot and one other man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert Michael Pyle (Apr '13)
|Mar 1
|pylefamily
|3
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Feb 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|29
|The Ten Most Stupidest Mistakes Men Make When F... (Jul '07)
|Feb 24
|HonestAbe
|46
|nsa hookups (May '15)
|Feb 23
|HonestAbe
|2
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Feb 15
|D_Master
|8
|trying to move to kansas city
|Feb 15
|yo yo
|1
|Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city
|Jan '17
|Fizzy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC