Survivor of Olathe bar shooting released from hospital

This Feb. 23, 2017, image from a video provided by The University of Kansas Health System shows Ian Grillot, of Grandview, Mo., during an interview in the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan. Grillot was injured Wednesday night, Feb. 22, 2017, when Adam Purinton opened fire at a bar in Olathe, Kan., killing one man and injuring Grillot and one other man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.