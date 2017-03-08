Shawnee Heights beats Schlagle for Ka...

Shawnee Heights beats Schlagle for Kansas boys 5A title

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KCTV5

Trey Brown had 21 points, Jesse Moss added 12 and Shawnee Heights beat Kansas City's Schlagle High School 66-49 on Saturday to win the Kansas 5A boys state basketball championship. Jeremy Freeman added 11 points for the T-birds , who used an 18-8 second quarter to build a 32-19 lead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCTV5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
skype sex (Jul '16) Mar 8 latty 3
Robert Michael Pyle (Apr '13) Mar 1 pylefamily 3
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... Feb 26 Cordwainer Trout 29
The Ten Most Stupidest Mistakes Men Make When F... (Jul '07) Feb 24 HonestAbe 46
nsa hookups (May '15) Feb 23 HonestAbe 2
News What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11) Feb 15 D_Master 8
trying to move to kansas city Feb 15 yo yo 1
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Wyandotte County was issued at March 12 at 12:23AM CDT

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,927 • Total comments across all topics: 279,483,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC