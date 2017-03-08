Shawnee Heights beats Schlagle for Kansas boys 5A title

Trey Brown had 21 points, Jesse Moss added 12 and Shawnee Heights beat Kansas City's Schlagle High School 66-49 on Saturday to win the Kansas 5A boys state basketball championship. Jeremy Freeman added 11 points for the T-birds , who used an 18-8 second quarter to build a 32-19 lead.

