SevenDays 2017 & Festival of Faiths present the Hindu and the Cowboy; ...
"The Hindu and the Cowboy," the award-winning, one-act play drawn from true stories of Kansas Citians from different faith backgrounds, will be presented on Sunday, March 26, at the Jewish Community Center as part of SevenDays 2017. The 2 p.m. performance will be held in the Social Hall and is presented SevenDays 2017 and the Kansas City Festival of Faiths .
