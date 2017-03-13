RCPD Activity Report 3/15/17

RCPD Activity Report 3/15/17

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: KMAN-AM Manhattan

Riley County officers filed a report for theft by deception in the 1100 block of Westloop Pl. yesterday at approximately 11:15 AM.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My Old English Bulldog is ready for stud servic... Wed klwtroll61 1
Review: Point One Janitorial LLC (May '14) Tue Alan Richards 9
skype sex (Jul '16) Mar 8 latty 3
Robert Michael Pyle (Apr '13) Mar 1 pylefamily 3
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... Feb 26 Cordwainer Trout 29
The Ten Most Stupidest Mistakes Men Make When F... (Jul '07) Feb 24 HonestAbe 46
nsa hookups (May '15) Feb 23 HonestAbe 2
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,044 • Total comments across all topics: 279,591,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC