Pedicab, velos and trikes: Topeka Community Cycle Project leads 5-mile ride through NOTO
The bike is a converted pedicab that was purchased by three members of the Topeka Community Cycle Project when a pedicab operator was closing his Chicago business. It has a large rounded Plexiglas cover to protect its riders from the elements, seated above two smaller wheels, with the larger single wheel behind the peddler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Authorities: Ex-Firefighter Caught In Online Sting (Jun '07)
|Mar 17
|Johnn
|2
|Review: Point One Janitorial LLC (May '14)
|Mar 14
|Alan Richards
|9
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Mar 8
|latty
|3
|Robert Michael Pyle (Apr '13)
|Mar 1
|pylefamily
|3
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Feb 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|29
|The Ten Most Stupidest Mistakes Men Make When F... (Jul '07)
|Feb 24
|HonestAbe
|46
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Feb '17
|D_Master
|8
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC