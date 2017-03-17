Passenger Killed In Bourbon County Rollover Accident

A woman from Pleasanton was killed Friday morning when the pickup she was riding in was in an accident north of Fort Scott. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Jennifer Shaw was riding in a pickup driven by 16-year-old Austin Faulkner of Kansas City, Kansas on southbound US Highway 69 around 9:30am when the driver's side rear tire blew out.

