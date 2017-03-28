North Kansas City high school evacuated
As a precaution, authorities evacuated almost 1,500 students and 130 staff member from Oak Park High School and took them in buses to another school. The Clay County Sheriff's Office and the Kansas City Bomb and Arson squad are on scene, checking the building.
