More retail closures: Topeka Gordmans...

More retail closures: Topeka Gordmans will close; one local Radio Shack store closed Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Capital-Journal

The retail world continues to reel this week as numerous companies nationwide struggle to keep their doors open in a challenging sales environment. One of two Topeka Radio Shack stores closed Sunday even as Gordmans department store filed bankruptcy Monday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My Old English Bulldog is ready for stud servic... 2 hr klwtroll61 1
Review: Point One Janitorial LLC (May '14) 16 hr Alan Richards 9
skype sex (Jul '16) Mar 8 latty 3
Robert Michael Pyle (Apr '13) Mar 1 pylefamily 3
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... Feb 26 Cordwainer Trout 29
The Ten Most Stupidest Mistakes Men Make When F... (Jul '07) Feb 24 HonestAbe 46
nsa hookups (May '15) Feb 23 HonestAbe 2
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,805 • Total comments across all topics: 279,568,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC