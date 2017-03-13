Mom: Missing Wichita womana s car found in river; body inside
The car belonging to missing Wichita woman Toni Anderson was found early Friday night in the Missouri River next to Parkville, Mo., her mother said. "We just got the news - there's a body in her car," Liz Anderson said, sobbing, as she spoke on her cellphone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Mar 8
|latty
|3
|Robert Michael Pyle (Apr '13)
|Mar 1
|pylefamily
|3
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Feb 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|29
|The Ten Most Stupidest Mistakes Men Make When F... (Jul '07)
|Feb 24
|HonestAbe
|46
|nsa hookups (May '15)
|Feb 23
|HonestAbe
|2
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Feb 15
|D_Master
|8
|trying to move to kansas city
|Feb 15
|yo yo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC