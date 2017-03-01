Mary Jo and Richard Myers return to their alma mater
Through mutual friends, two K-State sophomores met at a sorority-fraternity function in the fall of 1961, where one took home a crown. "Mary Jo was selected as queen, and I thought I'd marry up," K-State President Richard Myers said Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manhattan Mercury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert Michael Pyle (Apr '13)
|Mar 1
|pylefamily
|3
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Feb 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|29
|The Ten Most Stupidest Mistakes Men Make When F... (Jul '07)
|Feb 24
|HonestAbe
|46
|nsa hookups (May '15)
|Feb 23
|HonestAbe
|2
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Feb 15
|D_Master
|8
|trying to move to kansas city
|Feb 15
|yo yo
|1
|Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city
|Jan '17
|Fizzy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC