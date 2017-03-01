Mary Jo and Richard Myers return to t...

Mary Jo and Richard Myers return to their alma mater

Through mutual friends, two K-State sophomores met at a sorority-fraternity function in the fall of 1961, where one took home a crown. "Mary Jo was selected as queen, and I thought I'd marry up," K-State President Richard Myers said Thursday.

