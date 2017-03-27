Martin visits Kansas City for first time as MU basketball coach
Martin didn't talk about his first major recruiting success in Columbia -- he landed the nation's top basketball prospect, Michael Porter, Jr. -- but Martin did open up about Porter's father, who's been hired as an assistant. "He's been on the coaching circuit for years," Martin said.
