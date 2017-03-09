Man injured after crashing car Wednes...

Man injured after crashing car Wednesday night during police chase in Jefferson County

A police chase late Wednesday in Jefferson County ended when the vehicle being pursued crashed, sending the driver of that car to a Topeka hospital. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am was southbound on US-59 attempting to elude a Jefferson County sheriff's cruiser.

