Man injured after crashing car Wednesday night during police chase in Jefferson County
A police chase late Wednesday in Jefferson County ended when the vehicle being pursued crashed, sending the driver of that car to a Topeka hospital. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am was southbound on US-59 attempting to elude a Jefferson County sheriff's cruiser.
