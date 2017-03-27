Man gets prison for role in Kansas he...

Man gets prison for role in Kansas heist with tot in SUV

KSNT-TV Topeka

A second man who helped rob a Kansas bank before leading police on a chase with a toddler in the getaway car has been sentenced to federal prison. A judge sentenced 19-year-old Jacob L. Smith on Monday in his hometown of Kansas City, Kansas.

