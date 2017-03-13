Man gets life in prison in killing of Kansas City, KS detective
Tensions ran high as a judge sentenced a man who admitted killing a KCK police detective to life in prison without parole. Curtis Ayers was sentenced Tuesday in the May 9, 2016 shooting death of Detective Brad Lancaster during a confrontation near the Kansas Speedway.
