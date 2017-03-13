Man dead after suspected hit and run ...

Man dead after suspected hit and run in KCK

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: NBC Action News

The KCK Police Department responded to a dead body call in the 2500 block of South 14th Street around 10:30 p.m.. When officers arrived at the scene they found a white male in his fifties dead on the side of the road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Authorities: Ex-Firefighter Caught In Online Sting (Jun '07) 8 min Johnn 2
Review: Point One Janitorial LLC (May '14) Tue Alan Richards 9
skype sex (Jul '16) Mar 8 latty 3
Robert Michael Pyle (Apr '13) Mar 1 pylefamily 3
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... Feb 26 Cordwainer Trout 29
The Ten Most Stupidest Mistakes Men Make When F... (Jul '07) Feb 24 HonestAbe 46
nsa hookups (May '15) Feb 23 HonestAbe 2
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,222 • Total comments across all topics: 279,608,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC