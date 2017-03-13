Life sentence handed down for man con...

Life sentence handed down for man convicted of killing KCK detective

A Wyandotte County judge has sentenced a man to life in prison without parole for killing a Kansas City, KS detective in 2016. KCTV5 spoke to Curtis Ayers last month.

