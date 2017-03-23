Lawrence school district announces new Kennedy Elementary principal
An administrator in the Kansas City, Kan., school district has been selected as the new principal of Lawrence's Kennedy Elementary School, pending school board approval and effective July 1. Chalita Middleton, who is currently completing her fourth year as an assistant principal in the Kansas City school system, replaces Cris Anderson, who will retire in June after seven years at
