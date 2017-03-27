Lawmaker whose son died on waterslide supports regulations

Kansas state Rep. Scott Schwab, R-Olathe, listens to the House debate on a bill strengthening the state's regulation of amusement park rides, Thursday, March 30, 2017, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Schwab's colleagues drafted the bill following the death in August 2016 of his 10-year-old son, Caleb, on a giant waterslide in Kansas City, Kan.

