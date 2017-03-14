KU will launch a Coding Boot Camp

KU will launch a Coding Boot Camp

With demand for skilled web developers at an all-time high, the University of Kansas will launch a 24-week Coding Boot Camp in June 2017. The innovative, fullstack program, said Edwards Campus Vice Chancellor David Cook, "is ideal for motivated individuals looking for a new career challenge or advancement in their current job."

