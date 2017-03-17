King Lear, Skylight and More on Tap for Kansas City Actors Theatre's 2017-18 Season
The Kansas City Actors Theatre has announced its lineup of plays for 2017-2018 at the H&R Block City Stage in Union Station and the Spencer Theater on UMKC's campus. This is the company's 13th season of productions showcasing Kansas City's own top theatre professionals.
