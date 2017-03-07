KDADS listening tour plans stop Wedne...

KDADS listening tour plans stop Wednesday in Topeka

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: The Capital-Journal

Staff from the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services will travel the state for a listening tour that includes a stop in Topeka. KDADS Commission on Aging staff will gather input and suggestions regarding services funded by the Older Americans Act for Kansans who are 60 years old or older.

