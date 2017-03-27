KC Port officials have high hopes for...

KC Port officials have high hopes for increased barge traffic

Infrastructure improvements at the Port of Kansas City could attract significant barge traffic to the area for the first time in years. The port has a long history along the Missouri River, which runs 2,300 miles through North America.

