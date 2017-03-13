KC firm builds baseball fields across...

KC firm builds baseball fields across country

Architecture firm Populous has designed nearly two dozen major league ballparks across the country, and it's done renovations to others including Kauffman Stadium. The architectural firm is currently working on making upgrades to historic Wrigley Field in Chicago.

