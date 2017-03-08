Kansas Return Preparer Sentenced to Prison for Preparing Fraudulent Tax Returns
According to documents filed with the court, Antoine Dorsey owned and operated Day-1 Tax Service, a tax preparation business in Kansas City. From 2009 through 2012, Dorsey reported fictitious business income on his clients' tax returns to qualify them for the earned income tax credit, and claim refunds to which they were not entitled.
