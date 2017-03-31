Kansas Nightly News Fails To Educate ...

Kansas Nightly News Fails To Educate The Public About The Medicaid Expansion

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: Media Matters for America

A Media Matters study of broadcast TV coverage in the Kansas City, KS, market found that NBC, ABC, CBS, and Fox collectively spent less than eight minutes over a 43-day period covering the state legislature's debates over the proposal to accept the Affordable Care Act's Medicaid expansion, which would extend coverage to more than 150,000 Kansans. Kansas City Star : Brownback Vetoed Medicaid Expansion That Would Have Covered "150,000 Low-Income Kansans."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Media Matters for America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
skype sex (Jul '16) Mar 29 Monotone 4
News Authorities: Ex-Firefighter Caught In Online Sting (Jun '07) Mar 17 Johnn 2
Review: Point One Janitorial LLC (May '14) Mar 14 Alan Richards 9
Robert Michael Pyle (Apr '13) Mar '17 pylefamily 3
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 29
News What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11) Feb '17 D_Master 8
trying to move to kansas city Feb '17 yo yo 1
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,218 • Total comments across all topics: 280,014,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC