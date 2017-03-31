Kansas Nightly News Fails To Educate The Public About The Medicaid Expansion

A Media Matters study of broadcast TV coverage in the Kansas City, KS, market found that NBC, ABC, CBS, and Fox collectively spent less than eight minutes over a 43-day period covering the state legislature's debates over the proposal to accept the Affordable Care Act's Medicaid expansion, which would extend coverage to more than 150,000 Kansans. Kansas City Star : Brownback Vetoed Medicaid Expansion That Would Have Covered "150,000 Low-Income Kansans."

