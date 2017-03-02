Kansas lawmakers differ on meaning of...

Kansas lawmakers differ on meaning of school funding ruling

Lawmakers with a focus on education reacted to the Kansas Supreme Court's unanimous ruling that schools are inadequately funded with a mix of skepticism and relief, and diverged on how the Legislature should respond. A handful of northeast Kansas lawmakers spoke at a Thursday evening forum in suburban Kansas City, potentially the first public gathering of lawmakers since the Supreme Court issued the ruling earlier in the day.

