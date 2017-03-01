Kansas Isn't Spending Enough On Its S...

Kansas Isn't Spending Enough On Its Schools, State's High Court Says

In Kansas, the state's public school finance system "is not reasonably calculated to have all Kansas public education students meet or exceed the minimum constitutional standards of adequacy," the Kansas Supreme Court says. The court ruled Thursday in a a much-watched case about state obligations to provide public education that was originally filed by four school districts - including Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools - back in 2010.

