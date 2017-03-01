Kansas Isn't Spending Enough On Its Schools, State's High Court Says
Justices in the Kansas Supreme Court, seen here in a photo from 2015, say the state's funding for public education has fallen far below recommended levels. In Kansas, the state's public school finance system "is not reasonably calculated to have all Kansas public education students meet or exceed the minimum constitutional standards of adequacy," the Kansas Supreme Court says.
