Kansas House moves to regulate amusement rides after Schlitterbahn slide killed child

Caleb Thomas Schwab, 10, was killed in August aboard Verruckt, the world's tallest waterslide. The Kansas House gave preliminary approval Thursday for regulations on amusement park rides , a move that followed the death of a lawmaker's 10-year-old son last summer.

