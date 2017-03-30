Kansas House moves to regulate amusement rides after Schlitterbahn slide killed child
Caleb Thomas Schwab, 10, was killed in August aboard Verruckt, the world's tallest waterslide. The Kansas House gave preliminary approval Thursday for regulations on amusement park rides , a move that followed the death of a lawmaker's 10-year-old son last summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Wed
|Monotone
|4
|Authorities: Ex-Firefighter Caught In Online Sting (Jun '07)
|Mar 17
|Johnn
|2
|Review: Point One Janitorial LLC (May '14)
|Mar 14
|Alan Richards
|9
|Robert Michael Pyle (Apr '13)
|Mar 1
|pylefamily
|3
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|29
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Feb '17
|D_Master
|8
|trying to move to kansas city
|Feb '17
|yo yo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC