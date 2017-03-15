Kansas City police positively identify body of Wichita woman
Kansas City police are officially identifying the body found in a car in the Missouri River as that of a missing Wichita woman. Police said Wednesday the body of 20-year-old Toni Anderson was inside her car, which was pulled from the river near Parkville Friday.
