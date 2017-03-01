Kansas City bar shooting suspect asked victims if 'status was legal'
Adam Purinton appears by closed circuit TV in court from the Johnson County detention center Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 in Olathe, Kans. According to witnesses, Purinton yelled "get out of my country" at two 32-year-old Indian men, Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani, before he opened fire at Austin's Bar and Grill in the Kansas City suburb on Wednesday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert Michael Pyle (Apr '13)
|Mar 1
|pylefamily
|3
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Feb 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|29
|The Ten Most Stupidest Mistakes Men Make When F... (Jul '07)
|Feb 24
|HonestAbe
|46
|nsa hookups (May '15)
|Feb 23
|HonestAbe
|2
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Feb 15
|D_Master
|8
|trying to move to kansas city
|Feb 15
|yo yo
|1
|Illegal Alien Rapes teen junction city
|Jan '17
|Fizzy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC