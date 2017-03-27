Kansas Amusement Ride Safety Bill in the Works

Members of a Kansas House committee are pushing to ramp up oversight of temporary and permanent amusement park rides after a lawmaker's son was killed on a waterslide last year, but the bill that would allow it to happen could face changes before getting a vote. The state's requirement that amusement parks self-inspect their rides annually came under scrutiny after Rep. Scott Schwab's 10-year-old son, Caleb Schwab, was killed on Schlitterbahn Waterpark's Verruckt waterslide in Kansas City, Kansas.

