Kansas Amusement Ride Safety Bill in the Works
Members of a Kansas House committee are pushing to ramp up oversight of temporary and permanent amusement park rides after a lawmaker's son was killed on a waterslide last year, but the bill that would allow it to happen could face changes before getting a vote. The state's requirement that amusement parks self-inspect their rides annually came under scrutiny after Rep. Scott Schwab's 10-year-old son, Caleb Schwab, was killed on Schlitterbahn Waterpark's Verruckt waterslide in Kansas City, Kansas.
