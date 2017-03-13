In Cold Blood: A Lost Memoir Sheds Ne...

In Cold Blood: A Lost Memoir Sheds New Light on America's Most Infamous Murder

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Wall Street Journal

In a never-published manuscript, Richard Hickock, one of the killers depicted in Truman Capote's 'In Cold Blood,' tells his story about the 1959 murder of the Clutter family, revealing new insights about his view of the killings and raising questions about his motive KANSAS CITY, Kan.-In the half-century since Truman Capote published "In Cold Blood," investigative journalists and scholars have documented countless instances of inaccuracy and fabrication in the so-called true-crime book.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Authorities: Ex-Firefighter Caught In Online Sting (Jun '07) Fri Johnn 2
Review: Point One Janitorial LLC (May '14) Mar 14 Alan Richards 9
skype sex (Jul '16) Mar 8 latty 3
Robert Michael Pyle (Apr '13) Mar 1 pylefamily 3
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... Feb 26 Cordwainer Trout 29
The Ten Most Stupidest Mistakes Men Make When F... (Jul '07) Feb 24 HonestAbe 46
nsa hookups (May '15) Feb 23 HonestAbe 2
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,953 • Total comments across all topics: 279,643,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC