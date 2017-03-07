Homes damaged as severe storms, tornadoes hit Midwest
Crews plan to assess the damage Tuesday after the National Weather Service says at least two tornadoes touched down in Missouri. Several homes were damaged or destroyed in the Kansas City area Monday night as a line of severe storms moved across the state.
