Five Guys Named Moe to Play Black Repertory Theatre of Kansas City This Spring
Five Guys Named Moe, a musical by Clarke Peters featuring Louis Jordan's greatest hits, will be directed by Damron Russel Armstrong at The Black Repertory Theatre of Kansas this spring. This musical comedy is based on an earlier musical short of the same name by Louis Jordan from 1943.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Authorities: Ex-Firefighter Caught In Online Sting (Jun '07)
|Fri
|Johnn
|2
|Review: Point One Janitorial LLC (May '14)
|Mar 14
|Alan Richards
|9
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Mar 8
|latty
|3
|Robert Michael Pyle (Apr '13)
|Mar 1
|pylefamily
|3
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Feb 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|29
|The Ten Most Stupidest Mistakes Men Make When F... (Jul '07)
|Feb 24
|HonestAbe
|46
|nsa hookups (May '15)
|Feb 23
|HonestAbe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC