Five Guys Named Moe to Play Black Repertory Theatre of Kansas City This Spring

Five Guys Named Moe, a musical by Clarke Peters featuring Louis Jordan's greatest hits, will be directed by Damron Russel Armstrong at The Black Repertory Theatre of Kansas this spring. This musical comedy is based on an earlier musical short of the same name by Louis Jordan from 1943.

