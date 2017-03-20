Feds seek to shut down Olathe-based tax preparer
The U.S. Department of Justice filed suit to shut down Everett Bias and his Olathe-based company, Integrity Solutions Tax Consultants Inc., alleging that the operation is engaging in fraudulent tax preparation.
