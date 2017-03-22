Developers will break ground for $60M-plus Village South
A groundbreaking was set for 11 a.m. Wednesday at the site of the $60 million-plus first phase of Village South, a mixed-use development proposed at the southeast corner of 110th Street and Interstate 70 in Edwardsville.
