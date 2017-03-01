Deeply Disturbing Immigration Case Ca...

Deeply Disturbing Immigration Case Calls for ICE Transparency

The Daily Caller is reporting on a disturbing case that emanated in the Kansas City area in March 2016, when a previously deported criminal alien is alleged to have killed four individuals and, in fleeing from that offense, killed a fifth individual when trying to steal his car keys. At a recent Senate hearing, the widow of the fifth victim appeared to testify at the request of Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri.

