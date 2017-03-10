Craig Duke, former KCK deputy fire ch...

Craig Duke, former KCK deputy fire chief, chosen to head Topeka Fire Department

Craig Duke, former deputy fire chief of the Unified Governemnt of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kan., has been hired as the new fire chief for the city of Topeka. Craig Duke, a veteran of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kan., fire department, accepted the job this week, city officials announced in a statement Friday.

